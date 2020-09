Crowns & Hops brews a movement of racial equity Less than 1% of craft breweries in the U.S. are reportedly black owned, and Crowns and Hops Brewing Co. co-founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter are working to change that. When they learned that closing the racial equity gap could grow the U.S. economy by $8 trillion by 2050 according to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, they were inspired to launch the 8 Trill Pils Initiative.