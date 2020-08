Crosley Green's decadeslong fight to prove innocence complicated by COVID-19 A 62-year-old man who has been fighting for his freedom for decades is now facing a new hurdle -- a coronavirus outbreak at his prison. Crosley Green's murder conviction was overturned in 2018, and his attorneys have filed an emergency motion for his release. Erin Moriarty reports on the case, which she has been following for more than 20 years.