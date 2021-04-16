Live

Crooked cop pairs up with man he framed

Jameel McGee and former police officer Andrew Collins' lives became intertwined when Collins put McGee in jail for a crime he didn't commit. So what happened when the two wound up working in the same place years later? Steve Hartman reports
