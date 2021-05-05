Critics condemned Equifax for waiting to announce the breach in the company The massive cyberattack on the credit-report company, Equifax, has already triggered a class-action lawsuit and calls for congressional investigation. Equifax revealed that earlier this year, hackers stole the personal information of 143 million Americans. This is the third major hack of Equifax in less than two years, and critics wonder why Equifax waited 6 weeks to announce the hack -- although Equifax says the executives did not know about the breach at the time. Chip Reid has more.