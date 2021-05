Battle over critical race theory and how to teach children about race U.S. educators are grappling with how to address race and its impact on all areas of our society in the classroom. One academic tool is critical race theory, which has come under fire from many on the right. Anti-racist organizer and steering committee member for Black Lives Matter at School Okaikor Aryee-Price spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what critical race theory is and the debate over how to teach about racism.