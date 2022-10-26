Critical debate in Pennsylvania Senate race: CBS News Flash Oct. 26, 2022 Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in Pennsylvania in their only debate in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Polls show a tightening race. L.A. police are investigating whether the recording of City Council members' racist remarks in a private meeting in 2021 was recorded illegally. It sparked a sandal. And Wednesday night’s estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot ranks as the game’s 5th largest ever.