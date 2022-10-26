Watch CBS News

Critical debate in Pennsylvania Senate race: CBS News Flash Oct. 26, 2022

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in Pennsylvania in their only debate in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Polls show a tightening race. L.A. police are investigating whether the recording of City Council members' racist remarks in a private meeting in 2021 was recorded illegally. It sparked a sandal. And Wednesday night’s estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot ranks as the game’s 5th largest ever.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.