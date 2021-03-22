Live

Watch CBSN Live

Crisis in Iraq pushes oil prices to 6-year high

Thanks in part to the crisis in Iraq, crude oil prices are now the highest they've been since 2008. Also, Mattel unveils a version of Barbie ready to break through plastic ceilings. Jill Wagner reports on the day's top financial stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.