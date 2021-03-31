Live

Watch CBSN Live

Crimes against Asian Americans surge

Nearly 4,000 crimes against Asian Americans have been reported since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of about 150% in major U.S. cities. Weijia Jiang reports for "Asian Americans Battling Bias: Continuing Crisis."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.