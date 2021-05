Crime author Linda Fairstein As a prosecutor in Manhattan's District Attorney's Office, Linda Fairstein pioneered the use of DNA evidence in cases against sexual offenders. She was even the inspiration for some of the tough prosecutors you see on TV. But Fairstein has made a second career for herself as an award-winning writer of crime novels featuring prosecutor Alex Cooper, including her 19th, "Deadfall." Lesley Stahl talks with Fairstein about the truth behind her fiction.