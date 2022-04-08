Watch CBS News

Crews battle fire in Beaver County, Oklahoma

Giant plumes of smoke rose above northwest Oklahoma’s Beaver County as fire crews continued to battle a blaze in the state’s panhandle on Thursday. The fire burned over 24,000 acres and was 15% contained on Thursday morning.
