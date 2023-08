Credit card debt across U.S. tops $1 trillion, $45 billion added between April and June Credit card debt in America has reached a new high, surpassing $1 trillion for the first time according to a new report from the Federal Reserve. The Fed says about $45 billion of that debt was added just in the last few months. Jennifer Streaks, senior personal finance reporter for Insider, joined CBS News to discuss what this means for the economy.