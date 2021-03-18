Live

CPAC 2014: Sen. Ted Cruz impersonates Jay Leno

During his speech at CPAC 2014, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno’s employment troubles to take a swipe at President Obama’s promises made when campaigning for the Affordable Care Act.
