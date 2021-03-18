Live

McConnell hits the CPAC stage, rifle in hand

During CPAC 2014, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., presented Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., with a rifle for his “distinguished service.” Sen. Coburn announced he will not be serving out his full term citing health problems.
