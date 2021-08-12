COVID vaccine mandates "gaining momentum" as U.S. cases and hospitalizations rise The pressure to increase coronavirus vaccinations is mounting as the CDC warns cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise in the U.S. As CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports, more businesses, schools and cities are now issuing vaccine mandates in the hopes of slowing the spread. Then, Dr. Annalee Baker, an associate professor of emergency medicine at NYU's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss the latest.