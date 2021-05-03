COVID-19 vaccine data on younger children expected by end of summer Over 100 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and clinical trials are underway in teens and younger children in an effort to expand eligibility to those under 16. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor of ENT at Columbia University Medical Center, joins CBSN to discuss why getting kids vaccinated is so important, as well as the similarities and differences between COVID symptoms and seasonal allergies.