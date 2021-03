Drugmakers developing booster shots to target COVID-19 variants Drugmakers are developing booster shots to target variants of the coronavirus that are spreading rapidly across the U.S. Dr. Glenn Morris, professor of medicine and director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the modifications and why even those who have been fully vaccinated should continue to follow CDC guidelines.