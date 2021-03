"Huge strides" in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, but access remains uneven The Biden administration is purchasing 100 million additional doses of Johnson and Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former Biden transition advisor, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss vaccine distribution equity and recommendations for unvaccinated people in states that are already lifting restrictions.