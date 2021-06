U.S. coronavirus vaccinations lag amid new report on unvaccinated death rate The U.S. is now averaging fewer than 300,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccines per day. The slowing pace comes as a new AP report reveals how effective these vaccines actually are. Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan medical school, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the nation's vaccination effort and a new threat to our recovery on the horizon.