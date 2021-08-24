Fauci says U.S. could get control of pandemic by spring if vaccination pace picks up Health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated as most U.S. counties experience "high" coronavirus transmission. As CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports, Dr. Fauci says the nation could get control of the virus by next spring if more people roll up their sleeves. Then, Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID national task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the rest of the day's COVID headlines.