U.S. COVID surge fueled by Delta variant and unvaccinated Americans The U.S. is facing another surge of COVID-19 fueled by the Delta variant and unvaccinated Americans. More than 97% of people admitted to hospitals for the coronavirus weren't vaccinated. Dr. Taison Bell, an assistant professor of infectious diseases, international health and pulmonary critical care at the University of Virginia, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about rare breakthrough cases where vaccinated people contract the virus and what could be next for cities if more people aren't vaccinated.