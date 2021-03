Doctor on COVID-19 screenings in schools and latest on vaccines The Biden administration announced that $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan will pay for schools to perform COVID-19 screenings for teachers, students and staff. Dr. Leo Nissola spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about safe school reopenings, as well as concerns about vaccine hesitancy and research on whether vaccines might help ease symptoms in COVID "long haulers."