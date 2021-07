CDC warns of "pivotal point" in pandemic as Delta variant fuels spike in COVID cases The U.S. could be seeing the start of a fourth coronavirus wave as infections triple in just weeks. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud and CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook report on the day's headlines. Then, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center and a member of the St. Louis Board of Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her analysis.