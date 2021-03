COVID-19 pandemic stress causing dental problems nationwide Dentists across America are noticing a more than 50% increase in teeth grinding and clenching in their patients. Stress from a year that has seen a raging pandemic, racial justice protests and a contentious election is manifesting in the mouth. Manhattan-based periodontist Dr. Scott Froum joins CBSN AM to talk about how dental and mental health intersect with coronavirus, and whether going to the dentist is still safe.