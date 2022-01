More Americans say they are "vaxxed and done" despite Omicron's spread The highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant has spawned a rift among the fully vaccinated in the U.S., with some continuing to follow strict precautions but others resuming more normal activities. Derek Thompson, a staff writer with The Atlantic, joins CBSN to discuss his theory about those who are "vaxxed and done" versus "vaxxed and cautious."