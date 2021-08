Johnson & Johnson says its booster shot strengthens immunity Johnson & Johnson released data on its booster shot that shows a second dose eight months after the initial dose increases immunity. CBS News' Mark Strassmann has more on the company's announcement amid a surge in pediatric COVID cases. Then, Dr. Jeremy Faust, an attending physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital's department of emergency medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the rest of the day's coronavirus headlines.