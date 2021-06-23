U.S. expected to miss Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal As CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports, the White House admits on Tuesday that it won't meet President Biden's goal of partially vaccinating at least 70% of adults by July 4. Then CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports that top officials and health experts are urging young adults to get vaccinated as the Delta variant takes hold. Then Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the rest of the coronavirus headlines of the day.