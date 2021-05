COVID-19 infections drop in 23 states as Oregon restores restrictions New coronavirus shutdowns are going into effect in Oregon, as the state leads the nation in new infections for a second week in a row. Meanwhile, Florida and New York are lifting most restrictions. CBS News' Mola Lenghi and Jonathan Vigliotti report on the developments from coast-to-coast. Then, Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunotherapy scientist, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his analysis.