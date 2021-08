Delta variant worsens COVID summer surge despite increased first dose vaccinations The U.S. is facing a worsening coronavirus outbreak amid a Delta variant surge. As CBS News' Janet Shamlian reports, some hospitals are overwhelmed yet again. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines, including a plan to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised people.