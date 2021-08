COVID "is not done with us," CDC warns, as Delta variant spreads The head of the CDC says the coronavirus is "not done with us." As CBS News' Mireya Villarreal reports, the Delta variant is driving a surge in cases and officials are reminding Americans that vaccines are the key to stopping the spread. Then, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer at Verywell Health, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on the day's coronavirus headlines.