U.S. makes major strides in fight against COVID-19 as death toll nears 600,000 As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, the U.S. is well on its way to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. However, the CDC and other health experts have new concerns for children. Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an emergency medicine physician, then joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's other COVID headlines.