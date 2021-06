U.S. health experts warn of more contagious Delta variant amid push to get people vaccinated As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, nearly all states have lifted their coronavirus restrictions as infections continue to fall. But, experts say the new Delta variant is a "grave concern" especially in areas with low vaccination rates. Then, Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an emergency medicine physician, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss efforts to get shots into arms and more on the COVID headlines of the day.