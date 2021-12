COVID-19 cases on the rise across the U.S. as Americans get ready to travel for the holidays One week before Christmas, spiking COVID-19 cases are raising concerns about holiday travel. CBS News' Elise Preston has the latest, and CBSN's Lana Zak speaks with Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School, about what travelers should keep in mind this year.