COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge ahead of holidays Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are continuing to climb at an alarming rate in the U.S. ahead of the busy holiday season. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on how the recent COVID-19 surge is prompting disruptions across the country. Then, Dr. Shad Marvasti, an associate professor and the director of Public Health, Prevention and Health Promotion at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.