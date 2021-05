With U.S. COVID cases predicted to decline, Biden backs waiving patent rights on vaccines CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. could see a "sharp decline" in new COVID-19 cases by July, as long as people continue to wear masks and get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Biden administration says it will support the temporary waiver of patent rights to allow developing nations to produce vaccines. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joins CBSN AM to discuss.