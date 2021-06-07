COVID vaccines lag in Southern states as Biden's July 4 deadline looms As CBS News' Janet Shamlian report, there are mounting concerns about the slowing pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the U.S. as President Biden's July 4 goal nears. Southern states are struggling to convince people to roll up their sleeves. Dr. Shad Marvasti, an emergency medicine physician and the director of public health, prevention and health promotion at The University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the day's headlines.