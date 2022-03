FDA authorizes second booster of COVID vaccine for ages 50 and over The FDA has authorized a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people 50 and older. But some health experts question whether a fourth vaccine dose is needed. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports, and then Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at NYU and Bellevue Hospital and host of the podcast "Epidemic," joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss.