Pace of U.S. vaccinations lag as Biden pushes to reach July 4 deadline As CBS News' Mireya Villarreal reports, the pace of U.S. coronavirus vaccinations is slowing and there are new concerns we may not reach President Biden's July 4 goal. Vaccination rates are largely lagging in the South. Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest efforts to get more shots into arms.