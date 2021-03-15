Study shows 3 feet of social distancing in classrooms may be just as safe as 6 feet A study of more than 200 school districts in Massachusetts found that students who sat 3 feet apart didn't have an increased risk of getting infected with COVID-19 when compared to students who sat 6 feet apart. Dr. Ron Elfenbein spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about this study and how his practice, First Call Medical Center, has opened the first private monoclonal antibody infusion center in Maryland.