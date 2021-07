Officials push COVID vaccinations as CDC predicts a rise in cases and hospitalizations The head of the CDC says the U.S. can "halt the chain" of coronavirus transmission. CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports the agency insists vaccines are the key to victory. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's COVID headlines.