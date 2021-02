House of Representatives prepare to vote on next COVID relief bill The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the next COVID-19 relief bill as soon as Friday. From there, the bill will move to the Senate where President Biden's plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour is in jeopardy of being in the final bill. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what options supporters have if the minimum wage increase is not included in the bill.