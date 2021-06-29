COVID pandemic's impact on mental health in America The CDC says more than 54% of the country has been vaccinated, causing most states to lift their coronavirus restrictions. However, new guidance from the World Health Organization says that even fully vaccinated people should continue wearing masks because of the highly contagious Delta variant. Doctor Jessi Gold, a psychiatrist and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, joins CBSN to discuss the impact this type of conflicting information could have on the mental health of Americans.