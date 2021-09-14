Live

COVID hospitalizations and deaths remain high

More than 280,000 COVID hospitalizations could have been prevented by vaccinations in recent months, according to a new study, which also found that hospitalizations among the unvaccinated cost more than $5 billion. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
