Live Updates: California Recall Election
Hurricane Nicholas
iPhone 13 Announcement
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: California recall election
Nicholas brings flooding threat to Texas and Louisiana
Ex-cops charged in George Floyd case plead not guilty
Top general feared Trump might launch nuclear war, new book says
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Apple unveils the iPhone 13: Here's what's new and what it costs
Abortion providers warn Supreme Court against upholding Mississippi law
First openly gay NFL player stars in thrilling Raiders win
"It's electric": Broadway reopens at full capacity
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
COVID hospitalizations and deaths remain high
More than 280,000 COVID hospitalizations could have been prevented by vaccinations in recent months, according to a new study, which also found that hospitalizations among the unvaccinated cost more than $5 billion. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On