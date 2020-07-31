COVID Chronicles: Detroit's water shutoff has been stopped — for now Wayne County — home to Detroit — has nearly one-third of the entire COVID-19 case load for the state of Michigan. For years, Detroit has made headlines for its controversial policy of aggressive water shut offs for those who are too poor to pay. CBS News Campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell and “CBS This Morning” associate producer Tina D’Aguiar spoke with the water advocates and Detroit city officials about the longstanding issue of water access.