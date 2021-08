More than 100,000 new daily COVID cases reported in U.S. fueled by Delta variant As CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports, the U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases daily. The former head of the FDA warns that numbers could become higher as the new school year kicks off. Dr. Shad Marvasti, a family medicine physician and associate professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more.