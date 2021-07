COVID cases surge, unvaccinated hospital patients urge others to get shot The highly-contagious Delta variant is tightening its grip on the U.S., as COVID infection rates surge in every state. Experts say it's fueled by the unvaccinated. In Mississippi, only around 34% of the population is vaccinated. Lead national correspondent David Begnaud goes inside St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson where beds are quickly filling up.