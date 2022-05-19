CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Senate passes $39.8 billion Ukraine aid bill, sending it to Biden's desk
CDC clears Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine boosters for children as young as five
January 6 committee asks GOP rep for info about Capitol tour before assault
Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill banning almost all abortions
First flights of baby formula expected "within days," official says
Friend, former agent, others testify about Johnny Depp's substance use
Trump Attorney General Bill Barr in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee, source says
Buffalo mass murder suspect indicted by grand jury
"Cruel summer": Gas forecast to top $6 per gallon nationally
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
COVID cases and hospitalizations surge nationwide
COVID infections are on the rise nationwide, soaring more than 168% in the past month. Meanwhile, Pfizer's booster shots for kids ages 5-11 could be available as soon as Friday. Nikki Battiste reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On