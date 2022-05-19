Watch CBS News

COVID cases and hospitalizations surge nationwide

COVID infections are on the rise nationwide, soaring more than 168% in the past month. Meanwhile, Pfizer's booster shots for kids ages 5-11 could be available as soon as Friday. Nikki Battiste reports.
