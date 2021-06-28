World Health Organization urges fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks The World Health Organization is urging all people, even those who are fully vaccinated, to continue wearing masks amid the growing threat of a more contagious COVID-19 strain. The warning about the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, comes as many parts of the U.S. have already lifted mask mandates and eased pandemic restrictions. Urgent care nurse practitioner Justin Gill joined CBSN to discuss the new guidance.