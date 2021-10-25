Live

Watch CBSN Live

COVID-19 viral loads and what they can determine about infectiousness

The amount of coronavirus particles someone has can be an indicator of how likely they to spread the disease, but it's not a perfect measurement. Philip Kiefer, staff writer at Popular Science magazine, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what a patient's viral load can show, and how the Provincetown, Massachusetts, outbreak this summer changed our understanding of the virus' ability to spread among people who are vaccinated.
