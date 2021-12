Professor predicts a vaccine-resistant COVID-19 strain is likely to develop So far, COVID-19 vaccines have continued to offer some protection against variants. But a vaccine-resistant strain could develop in the future. Dr. Mark Dybul, the CEO of Enochian Biosciences, joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the risk, as well as the latest data on Pfizer's antiviral pill.