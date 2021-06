Health experts meet to discuss COVID-19, children and vaccines The CDC director will join doctors working with Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and the FDA to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on kids. The group will also discuss the role of pediatric vaccines and some of the uncertainties surrounding them. Internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden joined CBSN to discuss the meeting and the impact of the highly contagious Delta variant.